Leadership Kentucky is proud to announce Perry Allen as Chair of the 2023 Board of Directors. Alongside the Board of Directors, Allen will oversee one of the oldest and most esteemed statewide leadership development programs in the United States.

Allen is an alum of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2014. He retired from U.S. Bank where he was

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.