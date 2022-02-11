Pete Reckard, District Manager for Scott Waste Services, was asked to come to fiscal court Tuesday to discuss missed or delayed services to customers in Logan County.
Reckard began saying it had been a fun couple of months with the pandemic, as well as bad weather.
“We’ve had a pretty good uptick in COVID cases with our employees,” said Reckard adding substitutes have taken over routes but, unfortunitly, that has caused the routes to run a little behind at times. “You throw in weather we are not used to having in January and it’s been tough.”
Reckard said it was sometimes hard for customers to understand during bad weather that if they can get out in their own vehicles and get down roads, why can’t the trucks? “Running a 60,000-80,000 lbs truck down one of those roads is not always the greatest choice. The company will look at the safety of the public and drivers and sometimes has to hold off on what it can do,” said Reckard adding, “If we weren’t able to get you the week your pickup is scheduled, we come back and pick up everything you need the following week.”
Reckard apologized to court members for their having to deal with extra phone calls from customers in the county. Reckard handed out his business card telling the court to let him know if they hear of any future issues. He also informed the court of the company’s website, which he added they try and update regularly. Scott Waste also has an app called “Waste Connect” where customers can go to their app stores and it will give you information.
Magistrate Tyler Davenport asked Reckard if they could notify customers through email or text of changes in the routes? Reckard responded by saying if Scott Waste has the customer’s most recent information regarding email or telephone numbers, yes.
Davenport went on to say he understood Scott could not help it if their staff has COVID or there is ice on the road, those things happen. Councilman Robert Chyle bragged on his route driver while magistrate Jack Crossley said, “I don’t think you (Reckard) need to explain anything. We are all grown-ups.”
