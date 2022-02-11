Maya Angelou once said, “Women should be tough, tender, laugh as much as possible, and live long lives.” One person she could have been talking about was Adairville resident Mrs. Peggy Brewer, who turned a spritely 99 years young yesterday.
Peggy’s story begins almost thirty years before she was born. You see, she was born in the same home built in 1893 by her great-grandfather, Mat Barbee, that she lives in today. Peggy was born and raised in Adairville, the oldest of Samuel Stacker and Allene Krocker. Her only brother was Sam Stacker, known to many as “Sam Bo.” Her only sister is Ann Stacker Byrum, married to the late Bob Byrum.
After high school, Peggy worked four years at Camp Campbell, which later became Fort Campbell, before taking a job at Reconstruction Finance Company in Nashville. During this time, she was boarding in Nashville with her roommate and best friend, Opal, who married Melvin Sykes. One day the trio boarded the bus in Nashville to go somewhere, and there sat Ralph Brewer.
Peggy recalls that day with ease. “I told Opal, ‘That’s Ralph Brewer.’ And she said, ‘I don’t know him.’ I told her, ‘Well, I never met him, but I’ve always had my eye on him.’ ” Although he was engaged to someone else, Ralph asked the girls for their number.
Sure enough, one weekend, Ralph called asking for Opal. “But I told him she went home that weekend. He said, ‘Well, good. I was calling her to ask her to call you. Would you like to go out on a date with me?’ And I told him, ‘No. I don’t think I do. I don’t like being a second choice,’ ” Peggy recalls telling her future husband. She also recalls asking him about his fiancé, to which he stated, “That didn’t work out.” After convincing Peggy he honestly was calling for her and deciding she didn’t have anything to lose, she agreed to go on that date. The details are just as vivid as though that date had been last night.
“He picked me up, and we drove and drove and drove. I was beginning to wonder where we were going when we pulled up to this house. He said to me, ‘Okay, let’s get out and go inside.’ We walk in the door, and he says, ‘Well, I brought a dinner guest.’ He took me to meet his parents. I believe I have never been so embarrassed in my life! After that night, I never expected I’d hear from him again, but he kept calling. I don’t know why, but I always felt deep down that he was special,” she said.
After dating about nine months, Ralph told Peggy he had something for her. Unceremoniously standing on a Nashville street corner, people and cars passing them by, Ralph hands Peggy an engagement ring. Peggy’s remarkable memory was that they were married on Nov. 17, 1946, a windy, cold, snowy day. And thus, a 72-year marriage got its start.
With a new position at the General Motors plant in Columbus, Ohio, waiting on Ralph, the newlyweds soon relocated. With incredible detail, Peggy recalled each home they rented during the early years of their marriage. “We leased a room in one house. Then we would rent a nicer room in a different house, always improving our situation each time we moved until we purchased our first home. It was a Cape Cod-style home,” she said. After working his way to General Superintendent over 31 years, Ralph was offered early retirement, which he accepted.
After Ralph retired, the couple relocated to Florida, where they spent the winter months, but then returned to Columbus for the summer, where they leased a home. “After a while, Ralph grew to hate Florida, so we decided we’d move to Arizona. We vacationed there a time or two and enjoyed it,” Peggy recalls. “At first, we leased a home for three months, but the owners wanted it back, so we bought a house and lived there 15 years. Then I got sick and spent a whole month in the hospital. That’s when Ralph said, ‘You’re sick, and we just can’t stay here anymore.’ So we sold our house and moved to Florida,” she added. This move made the most sense for them, “Our oldest daughter, Linda, lived there. She wasn’t married at the time and didn’t have a family of her own to care for, so she helped us find a cute little villa and helped take care of us,” Peggy said.
Along with Linda, the Brewer children included Judy, who splits her time between South Carolina and Ohio; Wayne is the oldest of the two boys, and Randy completed the family. Of course, there are also numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Long life isn’t without difficult times, and it’s easy to see the most difficult for Peggy was the loss of her beloved husband, Ralph, in 2019 and her daughter, Linda, in 2020. “I have seen many things happen in my life, and I have survived many bad times,” Peggy shared, with the most profound grief in her eyes. “But I have been blessed in so many ways,” she said.
When asked if she has a secret to this long life of hers, she states, “No. I don’t have a secret. I’ve been sick so many times that I just knew I wasn’t going to make it. But I did. And the way I see it, it’s all in God’s hands. He’s calling the shots, and when he’s ready for me, he’ll come to get me. He knows where I am.”
