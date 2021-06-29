Tom Harned, Executive Director of the Logan Industrial Development Authority (LEAD), asked members of fiscal court Tuesday, June 22 to pass a resolution supporting the submittal of an economic development fund application.
The Kentucky Association for Economic Development sponsors a grant program in which LEAD applied two years ago but was unsuccessful. However, most recently, LEAD was successful the second time around, being awarded $335,361.
“As you know, in developing our industrial parks, every time we get a chance to go after a few dollars we take advantage of that,” said Harned adding, “The only way the state can pay the award is through their Economic Development fund through the county. This in no way obligates the county or represents any financial responsibility or liability,” said Harned.
LEAD intends on spending the grant on the American Legion fairgrounds property it acquired a little over a year ago located off of 68-80 (Hopkinsville Road).
“We will apply for reimbursement from the state and they will send the money to the county, and then the county, in turn, will forward that to the Logan Industrial Development Authority,” said Harned.
LEAD has also applied for TVA funding of $750,000. According to Harned, TVA is in the process of evaluating its application now, and it will hopefully hear back soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.