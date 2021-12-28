A special event is being held by the Logan County Humane Society this coming weekend to generate funding that will help the homeless animals in our community find a home.
Ray Wilson, the society’s new director, is excited about the 1st annual New Year’s Eve Art, Sports, and Music Memorabilia Auction to be held Friday, Dec. 31st at the American Legion, 450 Farmers Drive, Russellville.
“This is going to be like nothing the Humane Society has done before,” said Wilson who began leading the non-profit in October of this year.
Wilson moved to Logan County in 2018 originating from Jacksonville, Fla. He served in the United States Marine Corp. and followed his wife, Briana here. They have two sons, Rylen, 6, and Bishop, 11 months. Wilson worked for the Russellville Police Department as an officer before coming aboard at the humane society.
Wilson sends out a personal invitation to the event Friday to anyone who wants to have a good time while making a big difference in the lives of those who have no voice and rely on the community to save them.
The benefit auction, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., costs $25 per ticket in advance and $40 at the door. You can buy your ticket on the Logan County Humane Society’s Facebook Page or drop by the office at 1230 Morgantown Road, Russellville. You can also contact Wilson at 270-847-7993.
It is the fundraising efforts by the humane society that make or break the goal of saving the thousands of animals that come through the Logan County shelter each year. The Logan County Fiscal Court funds the day-to-day operation of the shelter, however, the funds needed to keep animals alive and find homes land at the feet of the society and the community.
“We are so excited about this fundraiser because it’s so different from what we have held before,” said Wilson. There will be a delicious meal served along with wine, hors d’ oeuvres, and desserts. Then, an affordable collection of art, sports, and music memorabilia for every taste and budget. This will be an exciting edge-of-your-seat “live” auction experience.”
