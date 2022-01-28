Stefan Eckmann, Project Manager for Silicon Ranch, a solar development company bringing a 1000-acre solar farm south of Russellville, attended Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting to discuss the local solar farm ordinance pertaining to a vegetative buffer around the project, as well as the pilot program that would bring a substantial amount of funding to the county if the court approves Industrial Revenue Bonds.
When TVA began soliciting for solar projects, Logan County passed a solar ordinance getting ahead of the game to protect the citizenry in the case one came knocking at the door. Within that ordinance, the county required a plank fence and vegetative buffer to be placed around the entire project.
According to Eckmann, Silicon Ranch, which now owns the Logan project that will bring power to Facebook and the Corvette Plant in Bowling Green, has identified the project does not require such buffer coverage and due to the cost, would like to revisit the restrictions. Eckmann also said some of the property owners leasing to Silicon Ranch, do not want a vegetative buffer.
“We submitted alternative language and wanted the fiscal court to review it in regards to a lesser requirement in certain areas of the project where community members wouldn’t see it. We proposed a requirement for all public right-of-ways and roads, as well as within 2,000 feet of any residence in view of the project,” said Eckmann to the court adding Silicon Ranch is open to alternatives to that language that would work for them and the community.
Magistrates Thomas Bouldin and Barry Joe Wright, along with Judge-Executive Logan Chick met at AP Miller and Watermelon Roads (where part of the solar farm will be located) and saw what Eckmann was talking about. Bouldin said he would be open to making a change to the ordinance that would allow a review process by a committee or the court for those property owners who did not wish to have a vegetative buffer.
“What I would suggest, is work with our county attorney to make an amendment to the ordinance to allow for this process,” said Bouldin.
Magistrate Davenport was not opposed to an amendment but would only be voting for it if it benefited the citizens.
“No disrespect, I really don t care if it saves y’all money,” said Davenport to Eckmann, adding that he didn’t want to sound mean but the company bought the project knowing about the county’s ordinance.
“It has no bearing on me that it saves the company XYZ, it’s the fact that the current ordinance does not allow the neighbor to have an impute to what they are going to be looking with and dealing with as a row cropper,” added Bouldin.
A motion was made by Bouldin that passed unanimously allowing county attorney Joe Ross to work on an amendment to the current ordinance for a review process for the vegetation and screening requirements. A second reading will be held at a future court meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.