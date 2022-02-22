Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office in Hopkinsville, adding to the network of offices to provide modern licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians.
“Drivers’ licenses and state IDs aren’t just credentials. They’re keys that unlock so many doors, like making your voice heard in an election, being able to drive to school or work, or traveling by air,” Gov. Beshear said. “The expansion of regional offices gives Kentuckians more card options, like a longer lifespan and REAL IDs, to serve their needs and improve the security of these multi-use credentials.”
The new office is at 901A South Main Street in Hopkinsville. It is the 21st KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office to be opened to date, with more offices planned. Like KYTCs other regional offices, it will process applications for REAL ID and standard-issue drivers licenses, commercial driver licenses, identification cards, and learners permits. It also will process in-person renewals and requests for replacement credentials. Operating hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. Customers can schedule an appointment online at drive.ky.gov. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.
Kentuckians traditionally made a trip to the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in their home county for driver licensing services. Those services now are being transferred to KYTC. A phased transition is to be completed by June 30, 2022. Ninety-three Kentucky counties will have made the switch by the end of February.
The Hopkinsville office is part of a new system that combines technology with strategic locations to deliver modern, secure licensing and ID card services. The new system enables Kentuckians who want to renew their present credential to do so online or by mail and skip a trip to an office. To date, more than 85,000 Kentuckians have used the online renewal option and more than 5,000 have used the mail option.
“This is next-level driver licensing in Kentucky,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Customers have more service options than ever before.”
In addition, people requiring or preferring in-person service can visit any Driver Licensing Regional Office, regardless of where they live.
“After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing,” Secretary Gray said.
In June, KYTC launched an online renewal option for driver and motorcycle license holders who hadn’t had a change of name or address. In addition to renewals, license holders can use the mail-in option to update addresses and request replacement of a lost license. The necessary form can be downloaded here.
First-time REAL ID applicants must visit a KYTC regional office in person, with proof of identity, residence, and social security. For a personalized list of required documents to bring when applying, visit realidky.com.
Driver testing is conducted by Kentucky State Police and must be completed before a permit or license can be requested. Testing appointments can be made online at kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/.
Other KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices are located in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field (appointment only), Louisville/Dixie Highway (appointment only), Louisville/Hurstbourne, Louisville/Nia Center, Madisonville, Manchester, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond, and Somerset.
