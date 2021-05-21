May 9-15, 2021, was National Police Week, a time set aside to highlight those brave men and women who sacrificed their lives as continue to do so every day to protect others.
As Stephen Owsinsk of the National Police Association put it, it takes special people to perform this job.
“Self-sacrifice is a bedrock principle among police personnel, undeniably equating to Biblical proportions of laying down one’s life for fellow man, whoever that may be,” Owsinsk said.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Current President Joe Biden followed suit also declaring this special honor with a proclamation in 2021 calling upon all Americans to observe these events with appropriate ceremonies and activities.
“Every day, we ask a great deal of the men and women of our Nation’s law enforcement agencies; from ensuring public safety, to serving as front-line workers, to responding to incidents involving domestic violence, substance use disorders, mental health challenges, and homelessness, often with limited resources. Every morning, our Nation’s law enforcement officers pin on a badge and go to work, not knowing what the day will bring, and hoping to come home safely. This year, even as the COVID-19 pandemic took a physical, mental, and emotional toll, our officers, deputies, and troopers demonstrated courage and dedication in continuing to support our communities. As we recognize Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week, we honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty, and thank them on behalf of this grateful Nation for their service,” said President Biden.
Locally, the Agape Service Foundation along with H&H Sheet Metal, the Burden Bearer Chaplains, and the Badge 503 Fund held a luncheon for officers of the Russellville Police Department, inviting them to a cookout to honor their sacrifice.
“We want to honor those who serve us,” said Mike Humble of Agape. Mike and his wife Janice have a son, Matthew who served in law enforcement before his passing. “This is a small thing for us to do to say thank you for what they do.”
