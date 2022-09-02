In its 37-page decision, the Kentucky Public Service Commission, on behalf of the Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting, approved the criticized 173-megawatt solar construction project planned for 1,569 acres of prime south Logan County farmland. However, the approval came with numerous conditions imposed requiring submission of additional information before, during, and after construction.
Perhaps the most important pre-construction requirement is the decommissioning plan, which must be filed at least a month before construction begins. The plan “shall commit Russellville Solar to remove all facility components, above-ground and below-ground, regardless of depth, from the project site,” in addition to no less than 3 feet of soil.
Other pre-construction conditions include submitting a final site layout plan with deviations noted and providing a finalized Emergency Response Plan to the local fire department, first responders, and County Emergency Management. Agency-requested site-specific training for local emergency responders is also a pre-construction condition.
Another condition is that Russellville Solar provides contact information for the general public to reach individuals who can address their concerns. Condition 15 states, “Russellville Solar shall notify residents and businesses within 2,400 feet of the project boundary about the construction plan, the noise potential, any mitigation plans, and its Complaint Resolution Program at least one month prior to the start of construction.” Adjoining landowners who were required to be notified of the project should expect to receive a copy of the order within 30 days of entry.
Residents against the project weren’t shocked by the decision. John Mason Barnes, a long-time Logan County farmer, said, “It didn’t surprise me that it was approved. What surprised me was the number of things they let slide, which was more disappointing than anything.”
Bridgett Coots, a Logan County native and local farmer said, “I am disappointed across the board. This was an opportunity to do the right thing, to set a precedent, and they failed.” She continued, “The excuse that ‘There is nothing we can do to keep someone from doing what they want with their property.’ is a cop-out. This would not have happened if Logan County had zoning to restrict industries like this. At the end of the day, no one wants to take responsibility for letting this happen.”
Project executives hope the public believes they have their best interests in mind. “At Silicon Ranch, we deliver on every promise, complete every contract, and take our neighbors as seriously as our customers, investors, and employees. We’re committed to earning our place in each community where we site our solar facilities, and each has its unique ecosystem, neighbors, and identity we need to learn about to do so. The development cycle for this project continues to be a process of listening, learning, and responding to local Logan County stakeholders. As a result of this process, we have a better understanding of our neighbors, and we will keep an open dialogue regarding how we can best serve them and the community as a whole,” said Stefan Eckmann, Senior Manager of Project Development with Silicon Ranch.
These promises seem to be of little comfort for those opposed to the project. “You can dress it up and call it anything you want, but it is still a bad idea at the end of the day. I have no faith they will do what they are supposed to,” said Coots.
Once construction begins, pile-driving is limited to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Construction activity, process, and deliveries are limited to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Non-noise-causing and non-construction activities are allowed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
Another key player in this situation is the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), which has agreed to purchase the electricity and environmental attributes for the first 20 years of the project’s life. Scott Fiedler, TVA Media Relations contact, said, “TVA is aggressively moving forward with our decarbonization efforts to protect our environment and attract good jobs to our region. We recognize the urgency, and TVA’s public power model is the building block for a cleaner future. We are executing a defined strategy to reduce carbon from 2005 levels by 70% by 2030, 80% by 2035, and aspire to be net-zero by 2050.”
Fiedler continued, “To support our carbon-reduction efforts, in July, we issued one of the nation’s largest requests for carbon-free energy — 5,000 megawatts. A bold move in uncertain times and a signal to the industry and nation that we need to move faster and farther together. Frankly, the nation is again looking to TVA for leadership and a carbon-free request this large means we are exploring and accelerating carbon-free technologies. It is important to point out that this is on top of the additional 10,000 megawatts of solar we plan to add by 2035. Moving forward, TVA is well-positioned to deliver carbon-free solutions that meet our customer’s needs and build a cleaner future as we transform our electric grid to meet our region’s and nation’s economic and energy security goals.”
