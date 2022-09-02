Solar Project 1
Denise Shoulders

In its 37-page decision, the Kentucky Public Service Commission, on behalf of the Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting, approved the criticized 173-megawatt solar construction project planned for 1,569 acres of prime south Logan County farmland. However, the approval came with numerous conditions imposed requiring submission of additional information before, during, and after construction.

Perhaps the most important pre-construction requirement is the decommissioning plan, which must be filed at least a month before construction begins. The plan “shall commit Russellville Solar to remove all facility components, above-ground and below-ground, regardless of depth, from the project site,” in addition to no less than 3 feet of soil.

