The Logan County Fair has gotten off to a great start this week.
The event, which is back this year after taking not happening because of the pandemic last year, began on Tuesday night with rides and the Little Mr. & Miss Pageant and other family events.
“It was easily the biggest first night of the fair we’ve ever had,” said board member Dee Dee Brown. “It was a huge success.”
On Thursday morning, special needs individuals from the community were invited in to take part in the rides.
The biggest events are still scheduled for this weekend however, with a professional wrestling show and a monster truck exhibition. The animal shows will begin next week.
The remainder of the schedule includes:
Friday, June 25Rides & Concessions — 5 p.m.
Wrestling — 7 p.m. (arena)
Saturday, June 26
Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. (pavilion)
Rides & Concessions — 3 p.m.
Monster Trucks — 7 p.m. (arena)
Animal Shows
Monday, June 28 — 2 p.m. Alpaca Show
Tuesday, June 29 — 10 a.m. Dairy Show, 6 p.m. Beef Show
Wednesday, June 30 — 5 p.m. Market & Dairy and Goat Show, and 5:30 p.m. Sheep Show
Thursday, July 1 — 6 p.m. Hog Show
Those who made the fair possible include the 2021 Fair Board Members: Lonny Epley-Chairman, Amanda Stratton-Vice Chairman, Linda Martin-Treasurer, Dee Dee Brown-Secretary, Paul Gripshover, Mary Givens, Barry Cornelius, Ben Ferguson, Tracey Epley, Brooke Powell, Rhonda Reeves, Ethan Brown, Jason Brown, Leann Martin, Carrie Derossett, John Walpole, Jay Campbell, Polly Steenbergen, Cliff Kennedy, and Ashley Holloway.
For more information, follow on the Logan County Fair Facebook Page for the latest updates or call 270-726-6323.
