A majority of the fiscal court voted Tuesday to allow Judge-Executive Logan Chick to sign a resolution of the issuance of Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRBs) for the benefit of Russellville Solar — Silicon Ranch. This will be contingent upon the county’s bond counsel and county attorney adding verbiage to the agreement making the IRBs non-callable for ten years. This does not mean the project of bringing a 1000-acre solar farm south of Russellville has been approved. That approval will be left up to the state of Kentucky to issue a permit.
Although a public hearing on the solar project is scheduled for June 15th at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Public Library, open to citizens to voice their concerns on the project, the county has signed on to partner with Russellville Solar to receive revenue for years to come promised in a pilot program by Silicon Ranch in exchange for issuing the IRBs.
Magistrate Jason Harper said it was important for citizens to know the project, if the state allows a permit, will happen if the county did nothing. “Unless the state does not grant Silicon Ranch the permit, the project is going to continue rather we do this or not. That’s what the public needs to know.”
Stefan Eckmann, Project Manager for Silicon Ranch explained Tuesday that by the county’s passage of a resolution of the issuance of IRBs for the solar project, they will enter into a pilot program that will bring additional revenue to the county for special projects in the future. Eckmann noted that with the current state of solar in Kentucky, most of the tax revenue goes to the state rather than local jurisdictions. Through this pilot program, a portion of this money will flow into the county coffers. “The county would stand to receive between 3-4 million more dollars than the regular tax assessment,” said Eckmann adding Silicon Ranch also has funds in its Operations Maintenance Budget (OMB) to help the county with projects that benefit the community.
Magistrate Tyler Davenport, who has been vocal in his skepticism of this project, noted he has said from the beginning the landowners have chosen to lease their property for a solar farm, and that’s not something the county controls. “I will take some of your money in the process, I’ll be glad to,” said Davenport to Eckmann of Silicon Ranch.
The motion to allow the judge to sign the resolution of the issuance of IRBs, with the stipulation the county bond counsel and county attorney work on the additional verbiage, was made by magistrate Thomas Bouldin. Magistrates Davenport and Harper voted yes, with magistrates Barry Wright and Robert Chyle voting no. Judge Chick abstained due to serving on the project site board.
“I’m 100% in agreement with this, and I want to do this pilot program, but I’m going to have to pass and wait on my vote because I’ve had several people contact me and ask for me to wait until after the public meeting,” said magistrate Write adding, “So out of respect for the constituents who called me, I have to say no for now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.