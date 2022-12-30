Logan County Grand Jury Indictments
The Logan County Grand Jury convened on December 16, 2022, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
• Kaylee B. Ashby: Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance, Excludes Alcohol; Fleeing or Evading Police, On Foot, 2nd Degree; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified.
• Kristin Marie Barrientos — a.k.a Kristin M. Jurak: Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Wanton Endangerment — 2nd Degree; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Receiving Stolen Property, Firearm; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
• Michael Blythe: Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age (2 counts); Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree (3 counts).
• Isiah Bradshaw: Robbery, 2nd Degree.
• Laotis L. Buckley: Complicity to Murder; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
• Cameron Clark: Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
• Donnovan J. Clayton: Rape, 3rd Degree; Sodomy, 3rd Degree.
• Terry L. Fisher: Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Auto, $10,000 or More but U/$1,000,000; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License.
• William Hailey: Assault 2nd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
• Johnnie Hardin: Sodomy, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age; Incest, Victim Under 12 Years of Age; Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Against a Vulnerable Victim, In a Continuing Course of Conduct; Indecent Exposure, 1st Degree, 1st Offense; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
• Brandon T. Lucey: Receiving Stolen Property, Firearm.
• Anna Ruth Mason: Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (2 counts).
• Garry M. McCarley: Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs, 2nd or Subsequent Offense; Possession of Synthetic Drugs, 1st Offense.
• Devin B. Nichols: Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
• Jaquavon Rayvon Poindexter: Murder.
• Douglas A. Pragoria: Speeding 26 MPH or Greater Over Limit; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon; Possession of an Open Alcohol Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle; Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol, .08, 1st Offense.
• Billy Joe Salyer: Assault 2nd Degree; Strangulation, 1st Degree.
• Nicholas A. Skipworth: Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, $1,000 or More; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Parts from Vehicle, $1,000 or More but Under $10,000 (2 counts); Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Contents from Vehicle, $500 or More but Under $1,000; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Contents from Vehicle, Less Than $500; Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.
• Timothy W. Smotherman: Local Burning Ban; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Arson, 3rd Degree; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; License to be in Possession; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Drug Unspecified.
• Richard L. Starks: Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument, 2nd Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Cocaine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
• Steven Wells: Burglary, 3rd Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
• James Robert Witt: Speeding 16 MPH Over Limit; Failure to Wear Seatbelt; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Driving DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense; Failure to Surrender Revoked Operators License.
• Patrick Jay Wynn: Obstructions/Interference With an Officer; Resisting Arrest; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, > 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance/Opiate, 1st Degree, 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified (2 counts); Possession of Controlled Substance Prescription Not in Original Container, 1st Offense; Carry Conceal Weapon, by Prior Deadly Weapon Felony Offender; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each, and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Note: Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.