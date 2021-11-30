The Russellville Panthers beat Bethlehem on Friday to earn a trip to the KHSAA Class 1A state championship game. The trip to the big game will be the first since 1990 for the Panthers.
The state championship game will be played Friday at noon against Pikeville (13-2) in Lexington at Kroger Field.
On Friday, the Panthers jumped out on top 14-0 early. Russellville led 20-0 by the end of the third quarter. Bethlehem would eventually score on a pass play at the start of the 4th quarter. It was 20-7 when Rooster Woodard picked off a pass and ran it in for a score. The Pick 6 made it 27-7 with seven minutes left.
Less than a minute later, Russellville scored again, making it 34-7. Bethlehem would not give up and scored a rushing touchdown with around five minutes to go. The point after made it 34-14. They scored once more at the end of the game to close it out with a Russellville victory, 34-21.
Lennon Ries threw two touchdown passes and had 145 through the air. Rooster Woodard connected with his only pass attempt for a 45-yard strike early in the game.
Jovari Gamble plowed through the defense with 180 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Jackson Hampton caught three passes for 86 yards. Rooster Woodard had two touchdown catches and 82 yards. Woodard also had an interception for a touchdown.
Dustin Brown went 4-for-4 on extra points.
The Panther defense held Bethlehem to only 79 rushing yards and 131 yards passing.
Chevis Elliott, Lennon Ries, and Rooster Woodard each grabbed an interception.
The state semi-final win runs the Russellville 2021 record to (12-1.) The lone loss came at the hands of Glasgow in week 2.
