Katherine Woodward receives Shark Tank Grant

Congratulations are in order for one of Logan County’s FFA members who was recently recognized as a 2021 Shark Tank Grant recipient through the Kentucky FFA Foundation.
As in previous years, FFA members who applied for a Shark Tank Grant had to present an innovative idea for starting or expanding their SAE project to a panel of business experts. Just like in the Shark Tank television show, those experts opted to either fund the idea with a grant, or encouraged students to go back to the drawing board and give their idea a little more thought.
Katherine Woodward, a student at Logan County High School, operates her very own honey business called Black Lick Creek Apiary. She is also the owner of the Honey House, located on her farm, where she will showcase fellow FFA members SAE projects including popcorn, baked goods, candles and pinto beans.
This summer, FFA members from across the state went in front of the “sharks” to propose their idea and four, including Woodward were selected. The others included Jarren Bruer, Carlisle County FFA; Will Bonta, Green County FFA, and Riley Milby, Green County FFA.
Funding for Shark Tank Grants comes from donations made on Give Kentucky FFA Day, as well as a match on those donations by partner, Owensboro Grain Co.
You can read more about each recipient’s SAE project and Owensboro Grain’s support of Kentucky FFA (they fund more than Shark Tank Grants) in the most recent edition of Good News from the Kentucky FFA Foundation: https://conta.cc/3dYkzK8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.