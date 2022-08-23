While the number of American with monkeypox increases every day, so far only 18 of them have been reported in Kentucky. Monkeypox was declared a public health emergency in the U.S. on Aug. 4.

On Aug. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 18 cases of monkeypox in Kentucky, among 14,115 cases confirmed nationwide. The top five states for cases on that day were New York (2,774), California (2,663), Florida (1,372), Texas (1,079) and Georgia (1,066).

