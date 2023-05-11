The LCHS Tennis Team participated in the local trash pick-up program last week and was able to pick up 55 bags of trash on five miles of Coopertown Road. It was a great experience for the team to work together in helping out the community and being able to earn a little funding for the tennis program.
Solid Waste Coordinator Nathan Cockrill explained, “The Trash for Cash program is offered to nonprofits such as schools, churches, sports teams, or clubs to help with cleaning litter on a Logan County road.” He added, “We pay a group $100 a mile for up to 5 miles for a possible $500. We also supply bags, vests, gloves, and signs for the job. It’s for ages 9 and older.” The program comes from a Kentucky State Environmental Cabinet grant.
