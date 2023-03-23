Champion Petfoods, which owns and operates a plant in Auburn, Ky., has been sold.
Mars Petcare, part of Mars, Inc., recently announced it has completed its acquisition of Champion Petfoods at the end of February 2023. The industry has been selling its two premier brands of pet food — ORIJEN and ACANA — since 1985.
Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion distributes its pet food across three major geographic regions in more than 90 countries worldwide.
“Champion Petfoods is a great addition to Mars Petcare, complementing its global portfolio across pet nutrition products and health services. Champion Petfoods will operate as an independent business unit within Mars Pet Nutrition,” said a press release of the sale.
Ikdeep Singh, Global President, Mars Pet Nutrition, stated, “We are excited to officially welcome Champion Petfoods into the Mars Petcare family of businesses. We’re looking forward to working with the talented Champion Petfoods team, supporting their continued growth journey, and advancing our purpose to create a better world for pets.”
Logan County Judge-Executive Phil Baker said of the sale, “Champion Petfood is a valuable neighbor and friend to Logan County. I look forward to and welcome a bright future with Mars, Inc.”
Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes said Champion Petfoods began production in Auburn in early 2016, and has been and continues to be a great corporate citizen, as well as employer in the community. “They have expanded their production capabilities and workforce at the Auburn plant over the years since they began operation here. My understanding of the Mars corporation is that the Mars family feels the same as Champion Pet Foods about the communities that they do business with. I am looking forward to a seamless ownership transition and continued great things from Champion Petfoods,” said Mayor Hughes.
“For more than a century, Mars, Inc. has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This common purpose unites our associates around the world. It is at the center of who we are as a global, family-owned business, and it fuels how we are transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world,” said in a press release of the sale.
Mars Inc. boosts a portfolio of confectionery, food, and pet care products. They include brands such as Ben’s Original, Cesar, Cocoavia, Dove, Extra, Kind, M&M’s, Snickers, Pedigree, Royal Canin, and Whiskas.
According to the company, it is creating a better world for pets through nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing, pet welfare, and comprehensive veterinary care with AniCura, Banfield, Bluepearl, Linnaeus, and VCA.
“We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper. The Mars Five Principles include Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency, and Freedom. We inspire our associates to act every day to help create a better world tomorrow in which the planet, its people, and pets can thrive,” said Mars.
For more information about Mars, Inc., please visit www.mars.com.
