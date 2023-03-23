RUSNWS-03-23-23 CHAMPION PETFOODS

Champion Petfoods is now a Mars, Incorporated brand.

 PHOTO BY DENISE SHOULDERS

Champion Petfoods, which owns and operates a plant in Auburn, Ky., has been sold.

Mars Petcare, part of Mars, Inc., recently announced it has completed its acquisition of Champion Petfoods at the end of February 2023. The industry has been selling its two premier brands of pet food — ORIJEN and ACANA — since 1985.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.