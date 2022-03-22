A three-day search ended Friday for an 11-year-old boy who ran away from his home on Ray Walker Road Tuesday, March 15. Tristan Chase Settles was found safe in a nearby home he had been staying in since the night he seemed to vanish out of thin air.
A massive hunt for the little boy followed after a neighbor last saw the child near the road at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The search involved numerous agencies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, who opened the case, to Logan County Search & Rescue, Logan Aluminum’s Fire Department, multiple surrounding counties’ emergency management teams, and their respective search & rescue units, the Kentucky State Police, and finally the Federal Beaurua of Investigations (FBI).
It was a very emotional time, according to Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton. “It was overwhelming. Every missing person case draws high emotion but when it involves a child, it is on a different level.” Stratton said soon after the investigation began there seemed to be many more questions than answers, and it became frustrating. “In law enforcement, you always start with a worst-case scenario and work your way from there.”
Stratton added there were resources that came from everywhere to help, this search being one of the biggest operations ever put together in Logan County. There were several different agencies who used their own past scenarios trying to figure out where the little boy went or what had happened to him. Helicopters, dogs, and advanced equipment were all used. “Unfortunately, the more we did it seemed like the less we knew,” said Stratton, admitting emotions began to become a little more seeable on the faces of those who were helping by Friday.
The sheriff said on Friday before Settles was found, they were looking at beginning a national media blitz surrounding the case, reaching out to surrounding states as well as organizing volunteers to help in the search. The planning for this was just beginning when an individual showed up at the command center, located at the Lewisburg Rural Fire Department substation, saying Settles was at his home nearby. “All this time and he was right down the road,” said Stratton.
When a local couple came home from a week’s vacation Friday afternoon, they were surprised to find the 11-year-old opening the door to greet them. Their doors were deadbolted from the inside and the blinds were all drawn, which puzzled the returning family.
When the boy opened the door from inside the home and they saw him standing on the other side, they knew immediately who he was, having seen he was missing on social media during their vacation. According to the homeowners, the little boy said he was homeless when they asked him why he was in their home and asked for his name. They told him he did not need to be afraid, that he was in a safe place and there were a lot of people who loved him and were looking for him.
“It was very emotional when we saw him,” said the homeowners. “We knew he had been missing for a long time, and we too were worried about the outcome. We were so happy to see him.”
While one of the homeowners sat down and talked to Tristan, the other went straight to the command center to notify authorities he was there. Sheriff Stratton said when the homeowner came walking up and said Tristan was in his house, they all just looked at him in shock. “It took a few seconds for it to register,” said Stratton.
“We are so fortunate this case ended the way it did,” said the sheriff. “So many times they don’t.”
The little boy’s motives for running away from home are under investigation.
