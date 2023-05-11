RUSNWS-05-11-23 CHAMBER LEASES LOTS

The wooden barriers blocking properties on Russellville’s square, once planned to be a luxury hotel and restaurant, are being taken down this week. The Logan County Chamber of Commerce is leasing the properties from Deborah Hirsch to turn into green spaces.

 PHOTO BY CHRIS COOPER

Properties on Russellville’s square once planned for luxury hotels, restaurants, and an ice cream parlor will now become green spaces.

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce entered into an agreement with property owner Deborah Hirsch on behalf of the Sadie Nauy Charitable Foundation to lease the two vacant lots at the corners of 4th Street and Main Street in Russellville. The chamber will take responsibility for the lots during the duration of the lease and will utilize the property for events in downtown Russellville.

