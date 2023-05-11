Properties on Russellville’s square once planned for luxury hotels, restaurants, and an ice cream parlor will now become green spaces.
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce entered into an agreement with property owner Deborah Hirsch on behalf of the Sadie Nauy Charitable Foundation to lease the two vacant lots at the corners of 4th Street and Main Street in Russellville. The chamber will take responsibility for the lots during the duration of the lease and will utilize the property for events in downtown Russellville.
Hirsch moved to Russellville in 2005 and opened Ariella’s, an Italian restaurant on the square in 2011, which is still operational. In 2017 Hirsch came to the Russellville City Council introducing plans to build two boutique hotels, along with several other businesses on the square. The city council at the time amended a zoning ordinance allowing for taller structures to be built on the square at the request of Hirsch. In 2019, when Hirsch’s plans did not come to fruition, the two lots which originally held nine buildings Hirsch had torn down, were put up for sale. The city required the two lots to be surrounded by a barrier which was painted recently by the Chamber and numerous volunteers to make it more attractive. With recent storms, the barriers gave way and portions fell down.
The Chamber released a statement about the partnership saying in the coming weeks the walls surrounding the lots will be removed and dirt will be brought in to make the areas green spaces. The parcels will remain for sale throughout the lease agreement.
“It is our sincere hope that the City of Russellville and County of Logan, and its residents, will benefit from this agreement by offering substantial green spaces during our summer concert events and the Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival,” said Polly Steenbergen, Executive Director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber will hold complete control of the usage of the properties unless explicitly indicated otherwise by the Chamber.
“We would like to thank the Sadie Nauy Charitable Foundation and Deborah Hirsch for their generosity and willingness to work together on this project. We look forward to continuing this partnership in the future,” said Steenbergen.
