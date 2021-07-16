On July 12, 2021, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to 169 John Wilson Road after receiving a 911 welfare check at the location. When deputies arrived on the scene, Phylecia Ford, 34, was located in a vehicle in the driveway of the home and appeared to be asleep.
While conducting the welfare check, deputies could detect an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon further investigation and search of the vehicle, deputies located multiple items of paraphernalia. Deputies also located methamphetamine, marijuana, and items consistent with trafficking methamphetamine.
It was also determined that Ford does not reside at the above-listed location.
Ford was arrested and taken to the Logan County Detention Center on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
