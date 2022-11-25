The men and women of the U.S. Marine Corps celebrate the Corps’ birthday every year on Nov. 10, but it’s not your typical birthday party — it’s the Marine Corps Ball. This event is steeped in time-honored tradition, and the ceremony, although choreographed and scripted, is filled with symbolism and takes place worldwide everywhere there are U.S. Marines.
Major General Jerry Humble (USMC, Retired) said, “The Marine Corps was established on 10 November 1775 by the Second Continental Congress. It wasn’t until 1921 when the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Maj. Gen John A Lejeune, issued an order establishing the official date of the Marine Corps birthday and the reading of the order describing the history, tradition and mission of the Corps be read to every command on that date on each subsequent year.” He added, “Thus began the tradition of the Marine Corps Ball or celebration anywhere there are Marines, all over the world. It truly is the beginning of the holiday season.”
This ceremony occurred locally during a recent dinner serving as a fundraiser for the O’Bannon House Preservation Foundation. During the ceremony, the guest of honor and the oldest and youngest Marines present receive the first pieces of cake cut by and served from a Mameluke sword. The sword’s use is a reminder that the Marines are “a band of warriors, committed to carrying the sword, so that our nation may live in peace.” Carrying the sword is a tradition dating back to 1805 when Lt. Presley O’Bannon received a similar one from the governor of Derne, Tripoli, after successfully defeating the Tripolitania during the Battle of Derne.
“The cake cutting done at the O’Bannon House is part of that 101 year old tradition. It was the Marine Corps’ 247th birthday,” said the retired Marine.
Retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant Derrick Huff and his wife, Deserea, owners of Traveler’s Cellar Winery, organized the evening’s event, which Chef Brayden Apple of River Cottage Farm catered, and Master Barista Scott Davis provided exceptional coffee. “Our event at the O’Bannon House was a very successful event and fundraiser. We had guests from Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Cadiz and representatives from the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution,” said Margaret Humble.
Major General Allen Youngman, US Army, retired and former Adjutant General of Kentucky was the guest of honor and speaker. His uncle, a combat veteran of Korea, and his great-grandfather, a combat veteran of World War I, were both Marines.
Tours of the historic O’Bannon House are available by reservation for individuals or groups on Fridays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations for tours can be made by email at info@obannonhouse.org or by leaving a phone message at 270-796-7327. Tours are free; however, donations are accepted. You may visit https://obannonhouse.org/contact-us for additional information. It’s also possible to rent the house for small events and meetings.
