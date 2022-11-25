Marine Corps Ball

Shown here with Maj. Gen. Jerry and Margaret Humble are Darien Kearnes, Russ Scott, Ed Arminto, and Ken Harrington — members of the Marine Corps Coordinating Council of Kentucky.

 Photograph by Denise Shoulders

The men and women of the U.S. Marine Corps celebrate the Corps’ birthday every year on Nov. 10, but it’s not your typical birthday party — it’s the Marine Corps Ball. This event is steeped in time-honored tradition, and the ceremony, although choreographed and scripted, is filled with symbolism and takes place worldwide everywhere there are U.S. Marines.

Major General Jerry Humble (USMC, Retired) said, “The Marine Corps was established on 10 November 1775 by the Second Continental Congress. It wasn’t until 1921 when the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Maj. Gen John A Lejeune, issued an order establishing the official date of the Marine Corps birthday and the reading of the order describing the history, tradition and mission of the Corps be read to every command on that date on each subsequent year.” He added, “Thus began the tradition of the Marine Corps Ball or celebration anywhere there are Marines, all over the world. It truly is the beginning of the holiday season.”

