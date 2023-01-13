For the fifth consecutive year, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) has once again broken its record of saving lives. In 2022, 239 organ donors and 539 tissue donors resulted in nearly 600 lives saved across the Commonwealth — a 23% increase in organ donation compared to 2021 and the most lives saved in any year.

“Registering as an organ donor is a selfless act, yet our communities repeatedly prove that our hearts are as big as our spirits,” said Julie Bergin, KODA President and CEO. “Without the gift of life, nearly 600 lives could have been lost last year. These donors, and the continued increase in the number registering to donate, heroically continue to help shrink the list of those waiting for a transplant.”

