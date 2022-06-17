Humane Society Needs Your Help to Build

The Logan County Humane Society is super excited to announce that Jordan’s Way National Tour will be back in Logan County on Saturday, June 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you don’t remember, Jordan’s Way is a nonprofit 501c3 that travels across the country to underfunded Animal Shelters and helps them raise money for their cause.
“The Logan County Humane Society desperately needs a new building to adequately care for our sweet fur babies, and Jordan’s Way is going to help immensely with that,” said Ray Wilson, Director of the Logan County Humane Society. “Our staff will be on-site, along with Kris Rotonda, founder of Jordan’s Way, as well as volunteers from around the Logan County community.”
Here are three ways that YOU can help out. The first way is to attend the Facebook Live event anytime from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kris Rotonda will be streaming live from the Logan County Humane Society’s Facebook Page. You can make donations during this live event and help us reach our Live goals that make the event more fun, exciting, and interactive. You can also donate via Paypal (Paypal.me/LCHSKY). The second way is making donations in person. Come down to the shelter and view the fundraiser in person. You can always write a check to see one of us pied in the face. The third way is to volunteer yourself.
The more people we have involved in the festivities the better. It’s all for a great cause and a wonderful time will be had.
For more information contact Wilson at 270-847-7993 or drop by the Humane Society during normal business hours.
The Logan County Humane Society is located at 1230 Morgantown Road, Russellville.
