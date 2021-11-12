A COVID-19 vaccine mandate targeting employers with at least 100 employees may become a reality the first of the year and the Logan County government is preparing for the hit.
Last week, the Biden administration released details requiring companies to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations by January or start weekly testing of their workers. The mandate, which has been challenged in a federal court, has left some companies worried about a mass exodus of their workforce. Lawsuits were filed in the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, Eighth, Eleventh, and D.C. Circuits.
The Labor Department chose the 100-person benchmark believing employers with at least that many workers have the administrative capacity to enforce the mandate.
Magistrate Thomas Bouldin of the 6th District said the county needed to start thinking about what it will do if the mandate goes into effect and if county employees choose not to be vaccinated.
In the mandate the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires employers with at least 100 employees to adopt a vaccination policy that requires employees to be fully vaccinated or submit to at least weekly testing. This could present an administrative nightmare for employers.
“As we know there is a mandate that’s fixing to take place through OSHA,” said Bouldin who expressed he was against any mandate forcing citizens to be vaccinated. “My concern is public safety and that includes the jail, the sheriff’s department, 911, and the ambulance service.
Bouldin asked Logan County Jailer Phil Gregory if he foresaw this mandate as an issue with his employees? Gregory responded saying that 80 to 90% of his employees who work in the jail have already received the vaccination. Ginger Lawrence, Director of the Emergency Communications Center (ECC/911) said her employees were vaccinated.
Bouldin said it would probably be good to begin polling all departments to see how the mandate will affect the county’s workforce.
“It’s going to negatively affect the workforce for the whole United States,” said 1st District Magistrate Tyler Davenport who also firmly stated he was against a mandate. “This is definitely an overstep of the government.
Jailer Gregory added he hoped the legal challenge was successful. “I don’t think someone has to take a vaccine in their body if they don’t want to,” said Gregory.
Bouldin said he was 100% in agreement with Gregory but pushed for the county to start preparing if it is upheld.
“I agree with you Phil but we have to prepare for it, especially when we are talking about public safety. We could probably get by without fixing the roads for a little while but we can’t get by without running our jail, our sheriff, our 911, or our ambulance service,” said Bouldin. “I think the first way to get prepared is to ask these department heads how it’s going to affect their workforce.”
