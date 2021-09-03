Agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force conducted a long-term investigation involving numerous suspects into the distribution of methamphetamine, and more particularly these suspects being involved in Engaging in Organized Crime-Criminal Syndicate.
During the course of the investigation, agents conducted numerous search warrants and various other forms of investigation to dismantle this drug trafficking organization. During the course of the investigation agents seized over 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, a handgun, and various pieces of drug paraphernalia used to illegally distribute methamphetamine.
On Aug. 20, 2021, an agent with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force along with the Logan County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office presented the case to the Logan County Grand Jury. A true-bill verdict was found by the Logan County Grand Jury on all eight suspects involved. This is an ongoing case with numerous other individuals to be charged at a later date for their involvement.
Engaging in Organized Crime-Criminal Syndicate is a Class B Felony in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and can carry a 10-15 year prison sentence. Any person found to have been a member of a Criminal Gang Syndicate while engaging in criminal acts shall not be released on probation or parole until he or she has served at least eighty-five% of the sentence imposed.
The following individuals have been charged with various charges including engaging in organized crime criminal syndicate, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine), and persistent felony offender:
• Michael Moates, 47, of Russellville
• Connie Forgy, 46, of Russellville
• David Morgan, 43, of Russellville
•Roger Bobbett, 68, of Russellville
• Barry Elliott, 42, of Russellville
• Martin Garcia, 33, of Russellville
• Tyler Scott, 26, of Russellville
Justin Witt, 38, of Russellville, is currently wanted by law enforcement for his involvement, which includes one count of engaging in organized crime-criminal syndicate, as well as four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine). Witt’s bond is currently set at $100,000. Any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Logan County Dispatch Center at 270-726-4911.
Assisting agencies include the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Russellville Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Pennyrile Drug Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, and the Logan County Commonwealths Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.