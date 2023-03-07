A workday has been scheduled at the Red River Meeting House & Cemetery Saturday, March 18th from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The association is asking for volunteers to come out and lend a helping hand in keeping one of Logan County’s most notable historical sites in pristine shape.

Many people who consider Logan County their home have ancestors buried in the Red River Meeting House Cemetery says Dreama Ruley, a long-serving volunteer at Red River.

