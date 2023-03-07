A workday has been scheduled at the Red River Meeting House & Cemetery Saturday, March 18th from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The association is asking for volunteers to come out and lend a helping hand in keeping one of Logan County’s most notable historical sites in pristine shape.
Many people who consider Logan County their home have ancestors buried in the Red River Meeting House Cemetery says Dreama Ruley, a long-serving volunteer at Red River.
The Red River Meeting House was the site of the first religious camp meeting in the United States. Held June 13-17, 1800, it marked the start of the Second Great Awakening, a major religious movement in the United States in the first part of the nineteenth century.
“The tombstones and markers you discover in this cemetery are a history in themselves and fascinating to read,” Ruley added. “They date back over 225 years from when this area was first settled. Many of the tombstones and markers have started to sink into the ground.”
The cemetery has been taken care of by the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association for decades.
The plan is to clean out the meeting house, storage room, outhouse, and modern restrooms; scrape and paint the fence and gate; pick up sticks and limbs, trim undergrowth along the fence line, and straighten up tombstones that are leaning and need to be level with the dirt and or gravel.
Please bring your own gardening tools (especially shovels and rakes), and gloves. Lunch will be provided. Please RSVP your attendance so the association can get a headcount for lunch. The Red River Meeting House is located at 3008 Schochoh Road, Adairville, Ky 42202.
We do stress that we need to have a head count so we can have lunch available to all those that show up to work. If anyone has any questions or to RSVP, they should call Richard at 270-539-6528 or email: redrivermeetinghouse@logantele.com
In case of inclement weather on the 18th, a makeup day is set for March 25th.
