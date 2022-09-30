Lucius Annaeus Seneca once said, “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” The newly-remodeled Lady Cougar Basketball team’s locker room is an example of this very thing. “When I first got the coaching job, I knew this remodel was something I wanted to do, but I wanted to make sure we could do it the way I envisioned it when the time came. I wanted to create a space for our kids,” said head coach Dedra Adler.
The coach wasn’t alone in her goal of a special place for her team. “I told my assistant coach, Rachel Barnett, what I had in mind and asked her to give me some ideas. She went above and beyond and came back with three options; it was beyond my expectations. Each one included a budget, price breakdown, and photographs,” said Dedra, who continued, “We knew which option we wanted, but knew it would take time to save for it, so we got busy to make it happen. I could not have done this without her, and I want to thank her for what she’s done.”
The coaching pair weren’t alone in their efforts. “My father, Don Basham, and his wife, Jane, and my in-laws, Shelly and Skeeter Johnson were super helpful in making this a reality for the team. My husband, Todd Adler, helped with the flooring. They all put in so much time, and I appreciate them all. I’m grateful to have their support,” said Dedra, who added, “Murye Scipio helped with added muscle when needed, and the Logan County Maintenance installed the new lighting. The vital help given by everyone made completing this project an easier task, and I can’t thank them enough.”
Painting and new furniture weren’t enough for the coach’s vision. The renovation team removed walls and dysfunctional vents and removed and updated the lockers to make the coach’s dream a reality. The team’s young leaders appreciate the coaching staff’s and other volunteers’ hard work.
Gracie Borders, a senior who plays in the guard position, said, “The locker room is amazing! We are very blessed to have the coaches that we do that put a lot of time and effort into it. I can’t wait to see all the many memories that will be made with my teammates there!”
Nora Epley, a junior who also plays guard, said, “I’m grateful for the locker room and all the time and money our coaches put into it for us! It is beyond words to describe how amazing it looks! It was like a little kid walking into the living room and seeing all their presents on Christmas morning!”
Emerson McKinnis, a junior in the forward position, said, “We’re blessed to have coaches willing to use the money and take the time to create spaces where we can hang out and build stronger bonds, and this is exactly what the environment of the locker room is now. We just have to make sure we have on inside clothes before sitting on the couches lol.”
Emily Borders, a junior guard, said, “It’s awesome. We’re very appreciative, and it’s a great privilege to have it. I’m thankful we have a coaching staff that cares and wants to make it the best environment possible for us. I know there are going to be a lot of excellent memories made there.”
When asked why she decided to remodel the locker rooms, Dedra said, “I’m really hard on the players, but I also want to reward them when I can. I feel like our athletes give a lot of time, dedicate a lot of time, and put in a lot of work. As their coach, I want them to take pride and be proud to be a Lady Cougar basketball player, so I want them to take pride in their work ethic in the classroom. I want them to take pride in what they wear on the court. I want them to take pride in everything they do, so I want to give them something to be proud of. I think they deserve that they have a place to make memories when they work hard, dedicate their time, and commit to the amount of time for this sport.”
