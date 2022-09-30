RUSNWS-09-06-22 Lady Cougars Locker Room 1

The Logan County girls basketball coach has remodeled the locker room.

Lucius Annaeus Seneca once said, “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” The newly-remodeled Lady Cougar Basketball team’s locker room is an example of this very thing. “When I first got the coaching job, I knew this remodel was something I wanted to do, but I wanted to make sure we could do it the way I envisioned it when the time came. I wanted to create a space for our kids,” said head coach Dedra Adler.

The coach wasn’t alone in her goal of a special place for her team. “I told my assistant coach, Rachel Barnett, what I had in mind and asked her to give me some ideas. She went above and beyond and came back with three options; it was beyond my expectations. Each one included a budget, price breakdown, and photographs,” said Dedra, who continued, “We knew which option we wanted, but knew it would take time to save for it, so we got busy to make it happen. I could not have done this without her, and I want to thank her for what she’s done.”

