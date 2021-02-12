Logan Memorial Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Laboratory Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
Logan Memorial Hospital underwent a virtual review on November 13 & 14, 2020. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Laboratory standards spanning several areas including general laboratory, clinical chemistry, hematology, coagulations, urinalysis, blood bank, and blood transfusion services, microbiology, mycology, parasitology, point of care testing, CLIA waived kit testing, phlebotomy services, and laboratory leadership role.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Logan Memorial Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
“Our team is honored to receive this recognition from The Joint Commission,” said David Brash, chief executive officer of Logan Memorial Hospital “We are committed to ensuring that our patients are receiving safe and quality care in our effort of advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
Logan Memorial Hospital’s lab has been conducting self-audits on a regular basis and learning from those self-inspections. Mahmood Qazi, lab director said, “This process gave us very good preparation for our actual laboratory survey. It was a great team effort, which resulted in our accreditation.”
For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.
About Logan Memorial Hospital
A part of LifePoint Health, Logan Memorial Hospital is located in Russellville, Kentucky, and has a service area of 45,000. The facility is comprised of 75 inpatient beds, including 6 ICU/CCU and 10 Swing beds. Services include a Surgery Center with three ORs, plus two separate endoscopy suites, a 24-hour physician-staffed Chest Pain Accredited Emergency Department, and state-of-the-art Imaging technology including PACS, digital mammography, spiral 16-slice CT, 3D ultrasound, MRI, echo, and nuclear medicine. Logan Memorial Hospital also offers Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehab, Laboratory Services, a two-bed Sleep Disorder Center, Infusion Center, and Outpatient Rehabilitation. For more information about Logan Memorial Hospital, visit LoganMemorial.com or call 270-726-4011.
