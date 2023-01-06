The Christian County Sheriff’s Department’s anti-crime unit assisted the U.S. Marshal Service on Wednesday in arresting a Philadelphia man who had been on the run from authorities for over two years on murder charges.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department, 59-year-old Henry Dailey was located at the Kirkman Terrace Apartments. He was arrested without incident on the murder warrant. He was lodged in the Christian County Jail, where he will stay until his is extradited back to Pennsylvania.
