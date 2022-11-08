Logan County Concerned Citizens are selling restaurant cards that offer discounts as a fundraising campaign. The cards include local eateries such as Subway, Filling Station, Roy’s BBQ, Solazteca, Lomeli’s Mexican Bar & Grill, Sylfoni’s, Domino’s, Dairy Queen, Arby’s, Pizza MD, Burger King, Vicki’s, and Sonic. One card is $10 or three for $25. The cards are good from January through December 2023. For more information or to purchase a card, you can contact 270-725-8721 or 270-772-4139.

