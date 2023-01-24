The Bowling Green Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) held a special bed build in Olmstead over the weekend with help from members of the Bethany Church of Christ and Dripping Spring Baptist Church.
Scott Duvall, chapter president, said, “A friend of mine did a build in Nashville and I thought ‘I can do that.’ I checked the website and found that there is a chapter in almost every major city in Kentucky, except Bowling Green, but my wife wanted me to wait until I was closer to retirement.” Instead he jumped the gun and organized a chapter last fall.
Duvall admitted his involvement meets personal criteria, “This checks off three boxes for me — It’s all about kids; it’s hands on; and it’s local. I have fun doing this. It warms my heart.”
The project goal for the day was to complete 22 beds.
“It sounds like a lot, but they go fast. When we get bed requests, sometimes there’s three or four kids in a family and they all need a bed,” he added.
He continued, “Our very first bed — a lady called and said we had 28 boys taken from a human trafficking situation that need immediate placement, and needed beds that night.” Luckily, the chapter was prepared and had enough beds in the warehouse ready to go.
Building the beds is just the beginning. “When we deliver the beds, it isn’t just the bed. We also deliver the mattress, the sheets, the pillow, and the blankets. It’s 100% ready to sleep on,” said Duvall. The total cost of a single bed with bedding is approximately $250.
Duvall explains that corporate sponsors and individuals help make the bed builds a reality. “Corporate sponsors typically donate about $5,000, that will usually build about 20 beds. Then individuals donate pillows or bedding such as a bed-in-a-bag, or cash,” he said.
Unfortunately, none of the beds built during this project build day are eligible to remain in Logan County. “We can build anywhere, but we can only distribute in Warren County,” explained Duvall. “I’m hoping if someone gets the fever, they’ll start a chapter here and that will change,” he added.
Duvall said the best part was making the delivery. “We get to deliver and that’s the fun part! When you see these kids who have never had a bed, they’re hugging you, grinning from ear to ear, they’re crying — it’s awesome.”
“We were pleased to host a bed build for “Sleep in Heavenly Peace.” We first learned about the organization when a group from our church volunteered at a bed build event in Warren County,” said Phil and Jan Holliday. “Although we couldn’t attend that event, we whole heartedly believe that every child should have a bed. We encourage others to learn about Sleep in Heavenly Peace and get involved if you have an opportunity,” they added.
Build days aren’t just for adults and Duvall enjoys seeing the children getting involved. “I love that little kids come out because parents who bring their kids are showing them that they need to give back more than they take. I definitely let the kids help out as much as they can,” he said.
Duvall’s co-worker, Jamie Robertson, who brought her daughter, 5-year-old Evelyn, to the build said, “We participated in a build in November and loved it. It’s so rewarding to use your hands to do something for someone else. It’s also rewarding to show her and let her do as much as she can. You’re raising a generation of helpers and Christian kids. And who doesn’t love using power tools?”
SHP is clearly a team effort and Duvall credits his team, volunteers, and hosts with making builds happen. “I would to thank Jan and Phil Holliday for allowing us to use this great workshop. I’d also like to thank Jamie Robertson, who has coordinated a lot of these volunteers. She isn’t even part of my team, but she participated in the last build and enjoyed it so much she said, ‘Let’s do this again.’ ”
Duvall continued, “I’d like to thank my wife and my core team of members who know what to do and can spread out and help everyone because there is so much to do.”
SHP, founded by Luke Mickelson in 2012, now has more than 270 chapters across the U. S., with eight in Kentucky alone, and in Canada and Bermuda. Donations are tax-deductible. Visit www.shpbeds.org for more information on volunteering or donating. You can find the Bowling Green Chapter on FaceBook by searching for “Sleep in Heavenly Peace — Bowling Green.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.