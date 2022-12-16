The Russellville-Logan County NAACP is sponsoring a scholarship fundraiser bake sale. Bake sale offerings will include:
The Russellville-Logan County NAACP is sponsoring a scholarship fundraiser bake sale. Bake sale offerings will include:
•Chess Pie $12
•Chocolate Chess Pie $12
•Heath Bar Cake $12
•Coconut Cake $12
•Derby Pie $12
•Carrot Cake $12
•Honeybun Cake $12
•Lemon Cake $12
•Holiday Jam Cake $25
This bake sale is pre-order and orders can be made until Tuesday, Dec. 20 by contacting Monroe Bigbee at 270-726-2747 or ShaToyia Davenport at 803-200-3545. Pick-up will take place on Dec. 23rd just in time for Christmas, at First Baptist Church. 221 S. Spring Street, Russellville, KY from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thank you for your support of the Russellville-Logan County NAACP.
