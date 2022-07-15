Paddock Logan District’s New Chief Finance Officer

Logan County Schools is pleased to name Karla Paddock as the district’s new Chief Finance Officer. Paddock has served as Assistant Finance Officer for Logan County Schools since 2015.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to be the CFO at Logan County Schools,” said Paddock. “As a former student with children currently enrolled in the school system and having served as Assistant Finance Officer for the last seven years, I am a Cougar through and through.”
Karla Paddock received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Western Kentucky University. She completed the School Financial Management Institute at the University of Kentucky. Paddock has an additional 11 years of public accounting experience including school districts and other governmental audits.
“Mrs. Paddock brings a wealth of talent, knowledge, and experience into this role,” said Superintendent Paul M. Mullins. “She has done a great job serving our district as the Assistant CFO, and I know she will be a great Chief Finance Officer.”
“I am excited to step into this new role and be a part of the past, present, and future of Logan County Schools!” said Paddock.
