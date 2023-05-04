The Barren River District Health Department is excited to announce that the HANDS program has been awarded $311,153. This funding will allow the agency to provide HANDS staff with the tools they need to more efficiently serve a maximum amount of families in our community.
The Kentucky Health Access Nurturing Development Services (HANDS) program is a voluntary home visitation program for any new or expectant parents. HANDS supports families as they build healthy, safe environments for the optimal growth and development of children.
The HANDS Program plans to use purchased tools, technology, and outreach initiatives to improve and enhance the services it provides to participating families and their children. Updated technology to use in the homes will ensure families are receiving all the parenting materials and best parenting practices. Additionally, All HANDS families will receive age-appropriate developmental toys throughout their participation in the program. These toys will supplement the parenting curriculum provided with parent-child interaction enhancement.
Becoming a parent is a very challenging and demanding job. Now there is a program that can ease your worries, answer your questions and support you on your journey to being a successful parent. HANDS is a free, voluntary program that pairs families with skilled home visitors. Your visitor will provide you with the information and tools needed to enhance your baby’s growth and development. The visits will provide enriching learning experiences for both parents and babies.
HANDS believes that a child’s parents are the most important role model and teacher. The program can assist families in reaching success in their journey of parenthood. Services are offered in Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Simpson, and Warren Counties.
HANDS supports you throughout your pregnancy and the first two years of your baby’s life. From pregnancy to the terrific twos, HANDS is here to answer all your questions during the different stages of a baby’s growth. Families meet with a HANDS parent visitor who can answer your questions and address your concerns about pregnancy or baby’s first years. All families receive information and learn about resources available in the community for new parents. Some families receive further support through home visitation. That’s right. Information is brought right to the home.
Who Can Participate?Any parent expecting a new baby and residing in Kentucky is eligible. Families must be enrolled during pregnancy or before a child is 90 days old.
When do HAND Services Begin?Services can begin during pregnancy or anytime before a child is 3 months old. If interested, contact your local health department.
Why Participate in HANDS?Parents are the most important people in a baby’s life.
Parents are the first and most important teachers a child will ever have.
Parenting is a very demanding job and all parents have worries, questions and stress.
Support through your pregnancy and the early years of your baby’s life
Ways to make your home safer for your baby
Information on how to care for your baby
Facts that will let you know your baby is growing and developing in healthy ways
Activities that you and your baby can enjoy together that can stimulate your child’s brain development
Access to other community services
What are the Main Goals of HANDS?
Healthy pregnancies and births
Healthy child growth and development
How Does the Program Work?In the prenatal period the family is screened after a referral is made. This referral can be made by the doctor’s office, the health department, your church, friends, or family. A trained home visitor will visit your home to introduce parenting skill development in areas such as recognizing your baby’s needs, what to expect as your baby grows, making your home safe, etc. The frequency of visits will be determined by the family’s needs.
For more information about the HANDS program visit Kentucky’s HANDS website. For assistance getting enrolled contact Tammy Drake at 270-781-8039 ext 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.