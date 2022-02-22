Bald Eagles Seen in Logan County

Do not be surprised if you see a Bald Eagle near your home in Logan County. Several have been spotted in our county over the past several months, so be on the lookout! These magnificent birds strike amazement into the hearts of those fortunate enough to see one in the wild.
Their wingspan can be from 6 to 8 feet across and they can weigh from 10 to 14 pounds with the females being slightly larger than the males, according to Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources (KDFWR). Their nests can range from 6 to 10 feet across and weigh nearly a half a ton. These amazing birds travel great distances and can live 15-25 years in the wild. No wonder this beautiful bird was made a symbol of freedom and strength soon after the founding of America.
Kate Slankard, an Avian Biologist who has been with the Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Service for over 15 years, says she is not surprised to hear of Bald Eagle sightings in Logan County. “These birds generally live around the Great Lakes Region and migrate south when their local waterways freeze. They come down here to search for food. They like rabbits, mice, and fish, but do not mind eating carrion, which is the carcasses of animals that have died from other causes. There are usually greater numbers of them around during this time of year, so they are more apt to be seen.” She explains that since there are greater numbers of eagles today than in the past, an eagle sighting no longer needs to be reported, but it is very important to report seeing a nest or any activity suggesting breeding such as eggs or chicks.
“Just because an eagle is seen does not mean there is a nest. The nesting period for eagles in Kentucky is usually January through March. If anyone does see a nest, we would appreciate someone letting us know.” Ms. Slankard states that any information obtained about an eagle’s nest is not made public but is used for conservation purposes only.
The KDFWR website explains that discovering an eagle’s nest on your property does not mean the property cannot be farmed or hunted. There would, however, need to be special consideration for the area of the nest and nesting tree. There are specific guidelines for logging and development as well as how close humans should walk near a nesting tree that has been discovered. Please visit fw.ky.gov for more information. Ms. Slankard adds, “It is very important to not disturb the area around an eagle nest. We suggest appreciating them from afar.”
According to the US Department of Fish & Wildlife, in 1963, the Bald Eagle was near extinction with only 417 pair of nesting bald eagles known to exist in the wild. None were known to breed in Kentucky. This was even with laws in place, such as The Lacey Act, Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. These laws made it illegal to kill eagles, as many people were shooting them along with other predatory birds that killed chickens and other small farm animals.
The turning point for the eagles seemed to be when the chemical DDT was banned in 1972. This chemical had been used to kill mosquitos and other insects. It was unknown then how this chemical would affect other creatures higher up the food chain. This chemical washed into nearby waterways and contaminated fish, which in turn contaminated animals that would eat the fish. For eagles, it caused their eggs to either not hatch or have a weak shell that broke before the incubation period was complete.
With bans on this chemical and awareness of how human actions affect wildlife, the Bald Eagle has rebounded and become one of the best conservation stories of our lifetime. They were removed from the Threatened and Endangered List in 2007. In 2006, Kentucky had 43 known Bald Eagle territories but in 2019 there were 187 reported by KDFWR.
There are ways we can help ensure future generations in Kentucky and America will have the opportunity to see Bald Eagles in the wild. Ms. Slankard explains that eagles and other predatory birds are still affected today by contaminates such as rat poison. “When rat poison is used, it generally does not kill the rodent immediately, but it may live for several days, giving opportunity for a bird or larger predatory creature to ingest the poison inside the rodent. We encourage trapping rodents instead of using poison to lessen this issue.”
“Eagles today can also suffer from lead poisoning. This happens when a hunter kills an animal and does not bury or dispose of the carcass. Eagles and other animals may unknowingly swallow buckshot or bullet casings that could do harm,” Ms. Slankard explains. Educating current and future citizens about the importance of being mindful of how our actions will affect the future world can help ensure that the Bald Eagle and other amazing creatures will be here for generations to come.
Please call 1(800)858-1549 or email info.center@ky.gov to report an eagle’s nest. This number and email address can also be used in the unfortunate case of finding a dead eagle. If a deceased eagle is found, please take a picture of the creature include it along with the precise location and email it to them so it can possibly be retrieved. The US Department of Fish and Wildlife recognizes the importance of Bald Eagles to Native Americans and has created centers that work as clearing houses to help provide Native Americans eagle feathers for religious and cultural use.
If you would like to learn more about Bald Eagles or possibly see one for yourself, there are activities involving eagles that occur at a few Kentucky State Parks such as releasing of rehabilitated eagles into the wild along with “Eagle Watches.” For more information on dates about these or other activities, please go to https://parks.ky.gov/wildlife-adventures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.