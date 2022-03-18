On March 16, 2022, the Todd County Grand Jury convened and delivered an indictment on Enrique “Henry” Moreno, owner of El Torito Mexican Restaurant in Elkton.
Moreno’s indictment stems from an investigation opened by the Elkton Police Department on Dec. 6, 2021, when the Elkton Police Department received a complaint that Moreno had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor under his employ at the restaurant.
The indictment received a true bill on the following charges: sexual abuse, 1st degree; distribution of obscene materials to a minor, 1st offense; harassment (physical contact/no injury); attempted unlawful transaction with a minor, 1st degree; illegal sex act (victim under 16 years of age), and criminal solicitation for use of a minor in a sexual performance.
Moreno will be arraigned in Todd County Circuit Court on May 4th. The investigation is being led by Officer Jakop Smith of the Elkton Police Department.
