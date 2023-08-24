Gov. Andy Beshear, who has made safety in all modes of transportation a hallmark of his administration, announced grants on Aug. 18 totaling $1.25 million to help pay for new signals, lights, and other safety improvements at 11 railroad crossings in eight Kentucky counties.
Jointly administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Planning and Division of Right of Way and Utilities, the Kentucky Rail Crossing Improvement Program will fund 80% of project costs.
“The push for continuous improvement in transportation safety doesn’t end with roads and bridges. It also extends to railways, especially to the crossings where cars, trucks, school buses, and emergency vehicles pass every day,” Gov. Beshear said.
Grants were made to Norfolk Southern Railway, Paducah and Louisville Railway, RJ Corman Railroad Group, and Transkentucky Transportation Railroad (TTI). The projects, all of which require a 20% funding match, include:
Norfolk Southern — Installation of raised curbs and delineators to keep vehicles in line while queued at crossings and deter drivers from attempting to drive around crossing arms. Three crossing sites are in Jefferson County (15th Street, Floyd Street, and Garland Avenue), with one each in Kenton County (Beechwood Road) and Scott County (Main Street). Grant total: $102,936.
Paducah and Louisville — Four projects to upgrade lights and signals at two crossings in Jefferson County (East Orell Road and Blevins Gap Road) and one each in Hopkins County (Princeton Road) and Hardin County (College Street). Grant total: $875,638.
RJ Corman — Upgrade signals and lights at a crossing on Lewisburg Road (KY 3519) in Logan County. Grant total: $205,205.
TTI — Replace control shelter, gate, track wires, and signal cables at a crossing on Moorefield Road (KY 36) in Nicholas County. Grant total: $66,220.
“These grants represent a worthwhile investment in public safety and rail transportation efficiency,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said.
When selecting grant recipients, the Cabinet examined factors such as crash history, traffic (vehicle, train, truck), physical condition, project cost, and the federal railroad crossing score.
For a list of railroad crossing projects, click here.
