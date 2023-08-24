Gov. Andy Beshear, who has made safety in all modes of transportation a hallmark of his administration, announced grants on Aug. 18 totaling $1.25 million to help pay for new signals, lights, and other safety improvements at 11 railroad crossings in eight Kentucky counties.

Jointly administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Planning and Division of Right of Way and Utilities, the Kentucky Rail Crossing Improvement Program will fund 80% of project costs.

