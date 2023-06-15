RUSNWS-06-15-23 HOST FAMILIES

McReynolds family and their exchange students.

 BY DENISE SHOULDERS

If you have been in Logan County for any amount of time, you probably know or have met Barry and Debbi McReynolds. He was formerly in industrial work, but now teaches at Logan County High School. She is now a representative for Cultural Homestay International (CHI), a non-profit organization founded in 1980 to promote international understanding and goodwill through people-to-people exchanges.

Debbi said, “We thought it might be fun to try hosting students just one time.” What they thought would be a one-time thing, has now impacted almost two dozen international student’s lives and education.

