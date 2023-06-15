If you have been in Logan County for any amount of time, you probably know or have met Barry and Debbi McReynolds. He was formerly in industrial work, but now teaches at Logan County High School. She is now a representative for Cultural Homestay International (CHI), a non-profit organization founded in 1980 to promote international understanding and goodwill through people-to-people exchanges.
Debbi said, “We thought it might be fun to try hosting students just one time.” What they thought would be a one-time thing, has now impacted almost two dozen international student’s lives and education.
“It started years ago when the school was participating with the Confucius Institute at Western (Kentucky University),” added Barry. He continued, “Part of that program was to bring Chinese students to the U.S. for a short period of time during their winter break, about four or five weeks, to practice their English and get some experience with American culture other than what they have seen in movies.” The McReynolds hosted 14 students in five years with this program.
“Working in industry, I was familiar with the Chinese culture, but students at Logan County were oblivious to that, they don’t experience, have no chance of experiencing that. We found it rewarding to be part of opening that door to students at Logan County,” shared Barry, whose children Seth and Courtney are LCHS graduates. Drawing from this experience, they knew how easy it would be to host students from other countries.
By the time WKU ended the Confucius Institute, Barry and Debbi were empty-nesters trying to figure out what to do with their time. Debbi said, “Someone working with CHI asking if we’d consider hosting a student. I told them, ‘I guess I have to talk to Barry, but sure.’ That was the 2018-19 school year and the start of long-term full-year hosting for us.” Ending their fourth year hosting students with the CHI program, the McReynolds have added another eight students to the list of those whose lives they have impacted.
“We have hosted students from Italy, Vietnam, Thailand, Belgium, Spain, and Germany. In the fall we get another student from Belgium and a student from Brazil,” said the couple. But one family can only do so much to help international students fulfill their dream of attending school for a year abroad in the U.S.
“There are literally thousands of really bright, interesting, talented students around the world that would love to come to this county for a variety of reasons,” said Barry. He continued, “Some of them just want to see if Americans are like what they see in the movies. Some of them want to improve their English skills because their future involves English speaking somehow.
“Some of them just want to take a year off from school in Europe or Asia and this sounds like a fun thing to do. For very few of them, the credits they accumulate here will transfer and help them when they get back home. So, while they are receiving an education, it’s not an education that leads them towards graduation.” The classes most students opt to enroll in are classes they would never have had the chance to take in their home country.
But the student’s lives aren’t the only ones affected by the opportunity.
Recalling a parental visit, Debbi shared, “We had a student from Italy here during Covid whose parents were granted permission to visit during Christmas. His father stood in the front window and I said, ‘What are you thinking?’ and he said, ‘We watch movies and see this but, never dreamed this is what it was like.
“You have a house and a house and a house, a front garden that’s not gated off and locked, that children can just walk right through the yards all the way down the street, and the streets are tree-lined. That’s just in the movies for us. There’s no expectation that is real anywhere in the United States.”
The same student’s mother shared with Debbi that “We have been in Orlando, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, but this, I think, is real America. Just a small town, everyone knows each other.” The host’s lives are also positively affected.
Barry and Debbi agreed that food has been a huge impact on them. “It’s not just the food itself, it’s the conversation that occurs during the preparation and eating the meal. We sit around the table and eat and talk, and eat some more,” said, Barry. Debbi added, “A meal is an event. I don’t recall doing that with our kids growing up. I mean we talked, but we’ll sit at the table sometimes two hours slowly eating, talking. Food is the one place everyone has in common. Everybody needs to eat. Everybody likes to eat. So that is a great spot for lots of other conversation to occur.”
“One of the other things is really how similar people are all around the world. Regardless where you’re from, family is important, education is important, and teenagers all have dreams and aspirations,” said Barry, who added, “I think that’s what’s important for students to realize is that kids from different parts of the world are really not that different. Yeah, they speak a different language, have a funny accent when they speak English, don’t understand some traditions, but basically, they’re very similar.”
Host families provide a place to sleep, basic meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner), support and friendship for the student staying with them. They do not provide spending money or student’s supplies, medical or dental care, or extensive touring or fancy extras.
For more information or to sign-up as a host family, contact Debbi McReynolds at 270-772-1886.
