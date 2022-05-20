A Logan County Grand Jury indicted 55-year-old Lloyd J. Stevenson (aka Jackie Stevenson), of Russellville on April 22, 2022, for sexually abusing a minor child.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Stevenson committed the offense of sexual abuse, first degree, when on or about Jan. 15, 2022, in Logan County, he subjected a minor child less than 16-years-old to sexual contact.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Stevenson committed the offense of persistent felony offender, first degree having previously been convicted of possession of a controlled substance, first degree (methamphetamine), and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial. Stevenson was issued a $12,000 bond and was arraigned on May 12 in a Logan County Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.