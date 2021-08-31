Russellville Independent Schools has closed for in-person learning for 10 days. The closure began Monday, Aug. 30, and will extend until after the Labor Day holiday. Students and staff will tentatively return on Sept. 7. Superintendent Larry Begley and the Board of Education made this decision after continued numbers of staff in quarantine and with active cases of COVID has made day-to-day operations difficult.
As of Aug. 27, staff positive cases are at nine, which was an increase of four since the previous Wednesday. Staff quarantined, which is normally a 10-to-14-day time, is up three from Aug. 25 with a total of staff quarantined at 10. Total staff involved in active COVID cases stands at 19 by most recent calculations by the district and shared by Conrad Reding, Districtwide Programs Coordinator.
Students in both Russellville and the Logan County School Districts continue to have increases of COVID positive cases and quarantines. At Russellville, 44 students are currently positive, which was up 22 since Aug. 25. Total students involved in active cases is at 159, which was an improvement. The days missed will be made up at the end of the year. Students and staff are not going to use non-traditional instruction during this time. Begley hopes that a pause will help staff and students rest and recover, and the remainder of the school year can continue uninterrupted.
A statement from Begley was posted on social media explaining the decision. “I know this may be an inconvenience to some, but at this time, we feel it is in the best interest to close for a time and allow us to reset on this still new school year.” Although schools will be closed, meals will still be prepared and will be delivered, as was done previously in 2020. This will begin at 10 a.m. daily. Car riders can arrange to have theirs delivered or pick up meals at Stevenson Elementary and Russellville High School at 10 a.m.
The Logan County School District does not currently plan to close in-person learning. Ben Kemplin, Director of Human Resources and Operations at Logan shared current case numbers. As of Aug. 27, there are twenty-five active staff cases and 82 active student cases across the district. Students quarantined are at 316, which the majority quarantined attending Chandlers. Chandlers has 120 students in quarantine.
Begley, Superintendent of Russellville Schools hopes that parents and guardians can be patient and understanding, despite the inconvenience. “We appreciate your understanding and support as we take on these difficult times, making the decisions that are in the best interest of safety and health for our students and adults.”
