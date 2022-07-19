Cloverville highlights 4-Hers works

Cloverville is a village-like neighborhood in the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center.

 Steve_Patton UK_Ag_Comm

The Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 18-28. Located in AgLand in the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center, Cloverville is a village-like neighborhood that allows 4-H’ers from all 120 of the state’s counties the opportunity to show off their most outstanding work. The fair is the culminating event for youth who have put countless hours of research and preparation into their projects.

Through their projects, 4-H members learn important life values like tenacity and responsibility while honing a specialized skill throughout the year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.