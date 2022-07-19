Cloverville highlights 4-Hers works

The Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 18-28. Located in AgLand in the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center, Cloverville is a village-like neighborhood that allows 4-H’ers from all 120 of the state’s counties the opportunity to show off their most outstanding work. The fair is the culminating event for youth who have put countless hours of research and preparation into their projects.
Through their projects, 4-H members learn important life values like tenacity and responsibility while honing a specialized skill throughout the year.
While some might walk away with ribbons and prizes, all 4-H members who have a project on display at the state fair are already winners, having won competitions at the local and regional levels. Regardless of the outcome of the state competition, every student should feel proud of their work.
In addition to the projects, there are also live shows and interactive contests where 4-H members can exhibit their natural abilities and talents while also entertaining fairgoers in Cloverville. Different events occur each day. To see the Cloverville schedule, visit https://4-h.ca.uky.edu/content/kentucky-4-h-state-fair.
To learn more about 4-H programs related to the arts, contact the Logan County Extension Office at 270-726-6323 or drop by at 255 John Paul Road, Russellville.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Source: Rachel Noble Guidugli, agriculture extension assistant director
Carrie Tilghman Derossett, Logan County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.