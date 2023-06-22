On Saturday, June 17th, 2023, Deputy Quintin Wright of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, observed a Black Nissan traveling Westbound on US 68-80 at 71 mph in a posted 65 mph with dark window tint. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver, Joshua Bigbee, 26, of Russellville, Ky. When Deputy Wright approached the window, he noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle found a jar with suspected marijuana residue located in the center console. During a search of the trunk, Deputy Wright located a shoe box that had Bigbee’s old KY driver’s license, an arrest citation with Bigbee’s name on it, and a clear bag with multiple suspected Ecstasy pills inside. It was also discovered that Bigbee was out on bond with an ankle monitor.
