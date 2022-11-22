Michael Holdren, a Logan County Constable who pled guilty this month to sexual misconduct for beginning a sexual relationship with a victim two weeks after her 16th birthday, is in hot water once again, this time for blatantly disregarding his probation agreement.

J. Cory Morgan, Commonwealth’s Attorney of the 49th Judicial Circuit, and a special prosecutor, in this case, filed a motion with the Logan County Circuit Court Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, asking the judge to set aside and vacate Holdren’s guilty plea; motion for contempt, and motion for treatment. Morgan also requested a bench warrant due to Holdren’s failure to abide by the terms of his conditional discharge.

