Michael Holdren, a Logan County Constable who pled guilty this month to sexual misconduct for beginning a sexual relationship with a victim two weeks after her 16th birthday, is in hot water once again, this time for blatantly disregarding his probation agreement.
J. Cory Morgan, Commonwealth’s Attorney of the 49th Judicial Circuit, and a special prosecutor, in this case, filed a motion with the Logan County Circuit Court Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, asking the judge to set aside and vacate Holdren’s guilty plea; motion for contempt, and motion for treatment. Morgan also requested a bench warrant due to Holdren’s failure to abide by the terms of his conditional discharge.
Holdren, 46, served as constable for District Three until he submitted his resignation in May of 2022, citing he was moving out of the district he represented and could no longer serve. This occurred while his behavior with the 16-year-old was being investigated.
Holdren was initially charged with third-degree rape (a Class D felony) after a months-long investigation by DESI West, a special investigation unit with the Kentucky State Police. As part of a plea agreement, Holdren’s charge was amended to sexual misconduct (a Class A misdemeanor) in exchange for his guilty plea. Holdren received pretrial diversion (unsupervised) for two years. The former constable was also mandated not to have any contact or communication with the victim and not to consume alcohol or illegal drugs.
According to Morgan’s motion, a video has surfaced on TikTok which shows Holdren consuming alcohol in complete disregard to the court’s statement to him about remaining alcohol-free.
In the video, Holdren is heard saying, “Well, my (expletive) is all done. They said probation. They said no (expletive) drinking. Two years (and Holdren is seen taking a drink from a beer can), I’ll start that tomorrow.”
In Morgan’s motion, he asks the court for the order of probation and conditional discharge entered on Nov. 9, 2022, to be vacated and set aside, and for a jury trial to be set forthwith. In addition, Morgan asks the court to sentence Holdren to five months and 29 days for contempt sanction; order him to alcohol treatment, which should be monitored by probation and parole, and for Holdren to have monitored supervision to ensure that he remains alcohol and drug-free, has gainful employment, no contact with the victim, and no illegal activity.
Although Holdren’s case investigation began in 2021, details of the case were not available until Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, when the case was unsealed. An order for the case to be sealed came in May 2022 at the request of Detective Jason Propes of the Kentucky State Police in the office of Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks.
According to the investigation, the victim stated Holdren was a family friend. He also owned a building on the property where the victim was residing and where the sexual activity occurred. Holdren manufactures gun holsters and provided shooting lessons to the victim issuing her a certificate of completion for carrying a concealed deadly weapon license training from DTOM Firearms Training of Russellville.
Through a search warrant, it was determined that Holdren communicated with the victim through cell phone texts and social media.
Constables are peace officers with a broad range of authority to serve court processes. They may execute warrants, summonses, subpoenas, attachments, notices, rules, and orders of the court in all criminal, penal, and civil cases (KRS 70.350). Kentucky Constables are elected from each magistrate district in the county. Holdren was appointed constable by Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick just shortly before he ran unopposed in the November 2019 general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.