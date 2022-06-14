Phil Todd Named Head Basketball Coach

Russellville High School is excited to announce the hiring of a Panther legend as their next Head Boys Basketball Coach. Coach Phil Todd, a name synonymous with Russellville basketball, will be returning to the sidelines to lead the Panther basketball program on the court which is named in his honor.
Coach Todd’s resume as a Panther includes illustrious career highlights as both a player and a coach. As a player, Todd was named All-District three times from 1972 to 1975 and is still one of only three Panthers in the school’s history to be a member of the coveted 1,000-point and 1,000 rebound clubs, amassing 1,154 career points and 1,106 career rebounds.
As a coach, Todd first took the reins of the Russellville Panther basketball program in 1990 and served in that capacity until 2004. During his initial 14-year stretch, Todd led the Panthers to seven District Championships, two 4th Region Runner-Up finishes, three 4th Region Championships, and two KHSAA State Tournament Semifinals appearances.
After a break away from the game, Coach Todd returned to the sidelines in 2012. In his second tenure, he picked up right where he left off, leading the Panthers to two more District Championships and one more 4th Region runner-up finish before he decided to hang the whistle up for good. Or at least so he thought at the time.
On his return to the sidelines, Coach Todd says “I would like to thank Russellville High School for giving me another opportunity to work with our young athletes! I am very excited to get back to work and continue with the strong tradition of Russellville basketball! Panther Pride!”
