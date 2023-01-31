The Kentucky High School Athletic Association approved the new high school football realignment for all six classes that will take effect beginning with the upcoming 2023 season.
The new classification is good for two seasons and there will be a re-evaluation at the end of the 2024 season.
The Russellville Panthers (1-10 last season) remain in Class 1-A District 1 and will still compete in their four team district. The Fulton County Pilots (2-8) also remain in the district but dropping down from class 2-A to compete in the district are the Ballard Memorial Bombers (0-10) and the Caverna Colonels (3-7), who were in Class 1-A in 2019 but did not compete in a classification the past two seasons.
“I feel like the realignment was long overdue,” Panthers’ head coach Mikie Benton said. “I spoke to a lot of coaches who are happy and upset with it. For us being a Class A school in Western Kentucky, not much has changed because our options are kind of limited. We lost our district rival Crittenden County as they moved up to Class 2-A. Ballard Memorial replaces them and Caverna comes back to our district. In my opinion, Class 1-A District 2 may be the toughest district in the class.”
Class 1-A Region 1 overall will have teams from District 1 and District 2, which will consist of four teams that all competed in Class 1-A last season: the Bethleham Eagles (8-3), the Campbellsville Eagles (7-4), the Holy Cross (Louisville) Cougars (10-4), and the Kentucky Country Day (9-3).
The Logan County Cougars (11-2) remain in Class 4-A District 1 but will now compete in a six team district. They will still compete with familiar district opponents: the Calloway County Lakers (0-10) and the Hopkinsville Tigers (6-6). New additions to the district are: the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots (3-8) and the Warren East Raiders (12-1), whom both teams competed in District 2 last season. And the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado (6-7), who competed in Class 3-A last season, joins the new district.
“I am ok with this realignment,” Cougars’ head coach Todd Adler said. “We saw who would be moving up and down, so I thought that we would be competing in a six team district because I really didn’t know who we could play. Allen County-Scottsville and Warren East will be joining what was the west side of the district and Paducah Tilghman is moving up. It will be very competitive as we will have three of the top 10 teams in their classes last season (Logan County, Paducah Tilghman and Warren East) with Hopkinsville being a tough out and coach (Brad) Hood’s teams are always well coached and were very young last year. A very tough district for sure.”
Class 4-A Region 1 overall will have teams from District 1 and District 2, which will consist of the John Hardin Bulldogs (2-9) who are the only team in the district that competed in 4-A. Moving up from Class 3-A to join Class 4-A District 2 are: the Bardstown Tigers (14-1), the Nelson County Cardinals (8-4) and the Thomas Nelson Generals (0-10). Also, the Breckinridge County Fighting Tigers (0-10) are moving down from Class 5-A to join the new district.
Both Adler and Benton had their schedule in place before the new classification took place. Now, the coaches are working feverishly fast to put together their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season.
Adler had to readjust the majorly because of now playing five district games while Benton had to make minor adjustments for his team’s schedule.
“With five district games instead of the usual four, it made scheduling more difficult for us,” Adler said. “We had difficulty scheduling a 10th game because we are losing Hopkinsville in the next realignment with Hopkinsville and Christian County consolidating. When we lose Hopkinsville, we have home and away games with the Mayfield Cardinals in Week 9. Some of our home and away games swapped up but we do have 10 games for the next two seasons, and I am happy with that.”
“I was fortunate as it hasn’t affected our schedule as much as others,” Benton said. “Pretty much going from a three team district to a four team district has been better to manage. I was struggling to find a 10th game because most teams are in a four team district but now with the extra district game, it has made scheduling really simple for me. Teams I had already scheduled have been solidified. I haven’t had a coach yet having to cancel or change anything around. So for right now, everything is looking good and we should be set for the season.”
Class 1-A will have their district games as normal with their bye week during Fall Break. Class 4-A will have district games starting on Week 5 and end on Week 10 with all six teams’ bye week to occur during Fall Break.
The Cougars will host a bowl game in Week 1 of the upcoming season. Logan County will play the Warren Central Dragons and Russellville will play the Butler County Bears.
