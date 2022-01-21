Auburn’s Jr. Beta Club participates in annual Beta Convention

National Beta Club is a service-oriented club, which places an importance on being a servant leader in a student’s school and community. Those in Beta Club maintain a 90 average and above, complete and submit community and school service hours, and have the opportunity to go to and compete at the Kentucky Beta Convention.
Auburn’s Jr. Beta Club participated in the annual Beta Convention on January 12-14. This was the first in-person convention in 2 years!
35 of Auburn’s 7th and 8th grade students competed in various competitions, including Visual Arts, Photography, Drawing, Woodworking, Performing Arts, Robotics, Engineering, Quiz Bowl, subject based tests, Apparel Design, Technology, etc.
Two of Auburn’s 8th grade students received awards for their talent this year: Solomon Weiss received a golden ticket to the National Beta Convention for placing Top Ten in the Performing Arts solo talent AND Anna Stanley placed 3rd in Visual Arts for Drawing!
All of these students worked hard to be able to prepare and enter these various competitions. We are proud of our Tigers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.