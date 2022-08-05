On Monday at approximately 2 p.m., deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant in reference to animal neglect at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflett, 54, on Milton Sharp Road. Officials say they received numerous tips and conducted a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect.

The sheriff’s department along with the Logan County Humane Society seized approximately 100 adult dogs and puppies from the property due to poor living conditions and medical neglect. The animals were transported to the local animal shelter, where they are receiving proper medical attention.

