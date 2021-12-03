Logan County’s E-Scrap day held Saturday, Nov. 6th at the county recycling center was a success. This popular annual event, where members of the community can dispose of old office equipment, was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Adairville E-Waste contracted with the county to run the recycling event.
“It seemed like it went well,” said Nathan Cockrill, Logan County Solid Waste Coordinator. “The turnout was strong and steady during the day. We took in about 150 televisions and monitors. We also nearly filled up a semi-truck with material, in the range of 40 pallets. There was also a good turnout from the Russellville High School Band and parents who were a great help loading and directing traffic. We appreciated the help of Adairville E-Scrap with the event as well.”
Cockrill said the event took in approximately 9,000 pounds, with some 4,500 lbs. being the tube-style televisions and 2,500 being the newer style flatscreens. A charge of $5 was taken for the disposal of televisions. The amount charged was low due to our local Conservation District who obtained a grant to lower the cost of recycling these items. “We may have to go up on the cost of recycling the televisions in the future since the cost to recycle them is way up,” said Cockrill.
Cockrill added that people were for the most part grateful for the help in recycling their materials. He said he hopes to schedule another E-Scrap day as he continues to gauge interest. “We may possibly have another day in the spring of 2022, or at the latest in the fall of 2022,” said Cockrill.
