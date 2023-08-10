Scotty’s Contracting and Stone began resurfacing work on the Bypass around Russellville Wednesday morning. The work will cover both directions of travel from HWY 68-80 to HWY 3519, covering 3.8 miles.
Joe Plunk, Chief District Engineer for District 3, said, “The contract for this work was let out in December, with Scotty’s receiving the winning bid. They have almost a year to work the projects into their schedule once they win a contract.”
This project is part of the preventative maintenance program. Crews will be laying a 3/4” layer of asphalt. Plunk said, “This will extend the life of the road and prevent the need for extensive reconstruction in the immediate future.”
Plunk also asked that “drivers please use caution and be aware of the workers that are close to moving traffic. Phones down, eyes up in the active work zone.”
The resurfacing project was identified and evaluated using a score derived from equipment driven over the road’s surface. Plunk explained, “All of the state roads are continually evaluated in this manner and we’re able to see if a road falls in the top 10% or the bottom 10%.”
Projects and the urgency for them are based on the road’s score. When there are miles involved, as in this project, there is a process followed in creating the resurfacing project. However, when there are hundreds of feet involved, as was the case recently in south Logan, Plunk said, “That is considered an emergency situation and we are able to use discretionary funds to repair a section.”
Plunk also gave a quick update on the bridge work on HWY 79 South, “There are five bridges involved in that project. Some of the work could be completed by the end of the year, but is now expected to be completed by spring 2024.” He explained that unexpected order changes were the cause of the delay.
As for the resurfacing on the bypass, Plunk said, “It will be a quick project. They are beginning with the inside lanes and will then complete the outside lanes. All work will be completed by the end of next week. It’s a very quick project.”
