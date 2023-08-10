Scotty’s Contracting and Stone began resurfacing work on the Bypass around Russellville Wednesday morning. The work will cover both directions of travel from HWY 68-80 to HWY 3519, covering 3.8 miles.

Joe Plunk, Chief District Engineer for District 3, said, “The contract for this work was let out in December, with Scotty’s receiving the winning bid. They have almost a year to work the projects into their schedule once they win a contract.”

