The 35th Anniversary class of The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts concluded its historic second session on July 30. The program doubled in class size from previous years thanks to supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education. Growing from 256 students to more than 500 students, the tuition-free program took place during two consecutive three-week sessions (Session 1: June 12 — July 2; Session 2: July 10 — July 30) with students divided into each. Both sessions were hosted at The University of Kentucky.
During the three-week program, student artists from 71 counties including Logan County High School graduate Rileigh Gossett (drama), were immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes, and lectures. Instruction was offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art, and Vocal Music.
Special activities and performances for GSA 2022 included a visit from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a trip to Louisville for a free showing of the touring Broadway musical Hamilton, Harlan County native and roots musician Martha Redbone, former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X. Walker, pianist, and author Harry Pickens, and a variety of Kentucky-based arts and culture organizations, including the Muhammad Ali Center, Pones Dance Company, Flamenco Louisville, and Clear Creek Collective.
Since 1987, more than 7,000 rising high school juniors and seniors have descended on a college campus setting to immerse themselves in an arts-intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances and lectures, and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships.
GSA is a public/private partnership inaugurated in 1987 by The Kentucky Center (now Kentucky Performing Arts), the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and numerous private supporters. Today, the vital funding required to make GSA a reality is provided by the state through the leadership of the Governor’s Office, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, and the General Assembly as well as the Kentucky Performing Arts Foundation, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and more than 300 corporations, parents, educators, alumni and friends of GSA.
Bringing world-class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of building lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.
The University of Kentucky College of Fine Arts offers Kentucky’s broadest collection of visual and performing arts academic programs with four academic units. The college also is home to the Singletary Center for the Arts and the UK Art Museum. The College of Fine Arts declares that the arts are essential to the life of the individual and the community. We express our commitment to the arts through dedication to teaching, scholarly research, artistic experimentation, performance, outreach, and exhibition.
