RUSNWS-08-30-22 School of Arts 1

Rileigh Gossett

The 35th Anniversary class of The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts concluded its historic second session on July 30. The program doubled in class size from previous years thanks to supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education. Growing from 256 students to more than 500 students, the tuition-free program took place during two consecutive three-week sessions (Session 1: June 12 — July 2; Session 2: July 10 — July 30) with students divided into each. Both sessions were hosted at The University of Kentucky.

During the three-week program, student artists from 71 counties including Logan County High School graduate Rileigh Gossett (drama), were immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes, and lectures. Instruction was offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art, and Vocal Music.

